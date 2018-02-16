Three options move forward for Jackson County Courthouse

Updated: Fri 4:54 PM, Feb 16, 2018

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) — After a meeting Thursday night, Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder says the advisory committee is considering three options for a new jail facility.
Options: 3B.
Option 3B
Additional information – the Penrose annex is a vacant house thatt was used for offices. It is currently located in the green square on this map. It will be moved to south side of the Jackson county courthouse where it says Penrose house relocated.

2nd option 4b
Option 4B

Similar to 3b but they also want to acquire a house that is currently where the parking space is shown on the map.

5b
Option 5B

A complete different site altogether in town.

Costs of each plan
In orange is the cost of the project with each plan.

Amount residents would have to pay
This chart shows the amount residents would have to pay each year. The cost reflects the cost per $100,000, The cost would double if they have a house that costs $200,000.

According to Schroeder, the committee voted to move these options. They now are going to work on campaign to educate the public on the project and the cost. They will take this to the voters on the August or November ballot but nothing has been decided.

