Three options move forward for Jackson County Courthouse

After a meeting Thursday night, Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder says the advisory committee is considering three options for a new jail facility.

Options: 3B.



Additional information – the Penrose annex is a vacant house thatt was used for offices. It is currently located in the green square on this map. It will be moved to south side of the Jackson county courthouse where it says Penrose house relocated.

2nd option 4b



Similar to 3b but they also want to acquire a house that is currently where the parking space is shown on the map.

5b



A complete different site altogether in town.



In orange is the cost of the project with each plan.



This chart shows the amount residents would have to pay each year. The cost reflects the cost per $100,000, The cost would double if they have a house that costs $200,000.

According to Schroeder, the committee voted to move these options. They now are going to work on campaign to educate the public on the project and the cost. They will take this to the voters on the August or November ballot but nothing has been decided.