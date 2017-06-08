Three people arrested in Burlington drug raid

An ongoing narcotics investigation netted a three arrests after a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Police conducted the search at 1008 S 12th St.

Police say 27-year-old Holly Paasch, 31-year-old Zach Jones, and 31-year-old John Beccera were hiding in an upstairs bathroom when they entered the home.

They say Paasch had an active failure to appear warrant in Des Moines County. She was transported to the Des Moines County Jail.

Beccera was found to have an active Muscatine County warrant for harassment. He was also taken to the Des Moines County Jail.

In searching the home, officers found packaging material, two rifles, and a shotgun. In a safe in one of the bedroom closets, detectives found over 5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Police say 24-year-old Zachary Marvin Jones of Burlington was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon, a class D felony; possession with intent to deliver over five grams methamphetamine, a class B felony; and failure to affix drug tax stamp, a class D felony

Jones was taken to the Des Moines County Jail with no bone to await his initial appearance.

