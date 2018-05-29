Three people arrested in Davenport after fight at Dam View bar

Three people have been arrested after police responded to a fight at the Dam View in Davenport. This stems from a viral video that circulated the Quad Cities over the weekend of a fight in Davenport.

On Sunday, May 27 just after 1 a.m., police responded to the area after one man was told multiple times he could not return to the bar that night. According to an affidavit, 21-year-old Pharris Rogers, of Davenport, was asked to leave the bar one hour before officers arrived. Rogers returned and was asked to leave again. During that time, Rogers allegedly engaged in a fight with security in the bar's back parking lot.

The affidavit says Rogers smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes when he was later located in a public place. Police say his speech was slow and slurred and he admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages. Rogers allegedly struggled with police while being placed under arrest as additional fights were ongoing in the area. Rogers had to be assisted to the ground with the help of a citizen and was placed securely in handcuffs.

During this time, an 18-year-old was placed under arrest after officers say she was involved in a fight inside the Dam View that continued into the parking lot.

18-year-old Keishonna King, of Davenport, was identified by multiple witnesses as being involved in the fight. Police say she had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech and an unsteady balance. King admitted to drinking alcohol and submitted to a breathalyzer. Her blood alcohol content was at .122 upon testing.

Also during this incident, 21-year-old Davian Thomas became involved with officers while they were placing someone under arrest. The affidavit states that Thomas shoved the officer and then began running northbound from the scene.

Thomas was knocked to the ground where he continued to be combative according to police. Thomas' response resulted in two officers sustaining minor injuries while being taken into custody. They had abrasions and bleeding to their hands, as well as bleeding and bruising to both knees.

After being taken into custody, Thomas submitted to a breathalyzer test. His blood alcohol content was .108 reading. Thomas was also found with less than five grams of marijuana on him that tested positive for THC.

Thomas is being charged with two counts of Assaulting a Police Officer resulting in bodily injury, Interference with Official Acts, Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance. King is being charged with Disorderly Conduct, Intoxication and Possession Under Legal Age. King and Thomas are out on bond. Rogers is in custody and being charged with Disorderly Conduct, Interference with Official Acts, Public Intoxication and Trespassing. No bond is permitted for Rogers.