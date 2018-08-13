Three shot, including a child, in Milwaukee over the weekend

Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Sunday evening, one of the wounded is a 5-year-old.

Police rushed to the scene after several shots were fired. Three people were wounded by gunshots.

The medical examiner confirmed that one person has died, two others, including a 5-year-old, were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the condition of the two victims.

A witness says he saw one person lying face down after the shooting. He says the whole incident has hit him hard.