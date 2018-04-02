Three shot, multiple injured after shooting in Alabama

At least three people were shot and several others injured in a shooting in Alabama Sunday.

Mobile police say late Sunday night shots were fired at the Grand Hall in Mobile. Witnesses say the venue (was) hosting a party for teens.

Police say at least three people were shot and taken to a local hospital. Several others on scene were injured by broken glass at the scene or were trampled.

The event was advertised as a rap concert for high school students on Easter Sunday with spring break this week in Mobile County.

Mobile police detained several people for questioning but have not yet announced any criminal charges.