Three students injured in Fulton school bus accident

Three students were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a Fulton school bus.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at the intersection of Highway 30 and Elston Avenue in Fulton, Illinois. Whiteside County Deputies responded and determined that a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Timothy K. Perry of Georgia was traveling on Highway 30 and did not notice traffic slowing in front of him.

Perry swerved to avoid a collision with a car and went onto the holder, then his vehicle struck the school bus, which was turning onto Elston Rd. at the time.

Perry and three students were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

There were a total of 19 students on the bus. Perry was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.