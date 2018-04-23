Three suspects wanted after shoplifting incident at Moline Dick's Sporting Goods

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is looking for three suspects wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at Dick's Sporting Goods in Moline.

One male and two females are wanted after officials say they stole over $1,000 in merchandise.

On Sunday, March 4 the three entered the store and one woman tried purchasing the items with a declined credit card. She told the cashier she would go get her checkbook, but proceeded to push the cart out of the store. The three then fled the area and were not located.

Items taken were clothing, hats, shoes, a knife, sunglasses, a duffle bag and pepper spray.

