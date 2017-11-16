Your doctor may not approve, but today is designated for indulging in burgers and fries.

Thursday is National Fast Food Day, which is observed annually on November 16.

“On this day each year, people all across the country celebrate by going through the drive-thru, dining inside or ordering their fast food to go,” reports the website NationalCalendarDay.com.

The website says fast food became popular in the U.S. in the 1950s, spurred by the affordability of automobiles.

“Fast food” was recognized as a term by the Merriam-Webster dictionary in 1951.

While having fast food today, diners are encouraged to use the hashtag #NationalFastFoodDay on social media.