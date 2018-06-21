Thursday is National Selfie Day

Like O-M-G, you're TOTALLY going to need your cell phone to celebrate Thursday. That's because it's National Selfie Day. For realsies.

The self-portraits popularized by millennials everywhere have become so ubiquitous, the word "selfie" is now in the Oxford Dictionary.

So grab your selfie stick or just hold out your phone and snap a shot.

Making a duck face is optional. Or, gather some friends and take one of the newer forms of a selfie: The Groupie.

And don't forget to share your handiwork on your favorite social media platform.

Because after all, if you don't socialize your selfie, does it really exist?