Thursday marks the 23rd anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing

Thursday marks the 23rd anniversary of the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in the U.S. history, the Oklahoma City bombing.

On this day in 1995, ex-army soldier Timothy McVeigh parked a rental truck in front of the Alfred P-Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.

A powerful bomb made of diesel fuel, fertilizer and other chemicals were inside the vehicle. The bomb went off at 9:02 a.m.

It killed 168 people and injured hundreds more.

Agents found enough information to lead them to McVeigh. Less than two hours after the bombing, an officer pulled McVeigh over for speeding in a vehicle without a license plate. He was carrying a concealed weapon and was placed under arrest.

In 2001, McVeigh was executed by lethal injection.