Tick season is in 'full force,' local woman speaks out on her struggles with Lyme Disease

Warmer temperatures have brought out many outdoor activities, but it'll also bring out more ticks, Iowa conservation officers say ticks will come out in full force over the next few weeks.

According to the CDC, 300,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, but those numbers could climb. Doctors say it's a highly under-reported disease and extremely hard to diagnose.

Lacy Skahill is someone who knows how difficult it is to live with Lyme disease. "every day is different, you know it's really hard," Skahill said. In 2017 she was on vacation in Minnesota, a week later she felt pain in her left leg. "The first symptom I got was I couldn't walk on my right foot when I woke up."

As the weeks went on, and numerous trips to the doctor, she got sicker and sicker, she ended up in a wheelchair due to her inability to walk with a large rash growing on her leg, every doctor misdiagnosing her.

"There were mornings I didn't know what day it is, or where I.m supposed to be those are very scary things for somebody who was perfectly healthy," said Skahill.

Finally, four months had gone by before she was finally diagnosed with Lyme disease, her doctors told her a tick had been the cause of her pain. Doctors call Lyme disease the great imitator, it mimics so many different illnesses, like Lupus, Fibro Magalia, and ALS. Doctors say if you've been bitten by a tick you must be on the proper antibiotics up to 30 days after you've been bitten.

Now Skahill is dedicated to teaching people about the disease, she says flies under the radar way too often and says education is the best solution keeping a life-changing disease like Lyme disease in the spotlight.

"But we're finding out as medicine evolves, it's a little tick, with a little big problem," Skahill said.

Iowa conservation officers say if you're traveling out in wooded areas be sure to take deet spray to reduce the risk of tick bites.