Tickets for Jim Gaffigan to go on sale Friday at TaxSlayer Center

The TaxSlayer Center has just announced they will begin selling tickets to see Jim Gaffigan on Friday, April 20. Gaffigan will perform on August 15 as part of his The Fixer Upper Tour.

"Three-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, New York Times best-selling author, top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling father of five, Jim Gaffigan brings The Fixer Upper Tour to the TaxSlayer Center on August 15 at 7:30 p.m. Known around the world for his unique brand of humor, Jim Gaffigan's stand-up comedy tour largely revolves around fatherhood and Jim's observations on life. Don't miss a night full of laughter with Jim Gaffigan on August 15th at the TaxSlayer Center" the TaxSlayer Center released in a statement.

Tickets to see Gaffigan will range from $35.75 to $59.75 and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets will be available at the TaxSlayer Box Office, or online at ticketmaster.com. You can also purchase them over the phone by calling 800-745-3000. All tickets are subject to applicable service charges and fees.