Time-lapse video: Century old farmhouse moved in Eldridge, Iowa

It's out with the old and in with the new for a subdivision going up in Eldridge, Iowa. But a relic from the past is still going to be preserved, according to the developer, Diamond Builders.

Crews moved an old farmhouse that was sitting on a former century farm off 1st Street South on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The land will become home to a villa community near North Scott High School.

The house, built in the 1920s, is being relocated in the development and will eventually be renovated for someone to live in again, according to the developer.

A TV-6 viewer sent a time-lapse video of the move. It was shot by 13-year-old Joe Drahozal, who is out of school on spring break.

