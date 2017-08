Timelapse footage captured by Houston resident, Dani Roisman shows the dramatic flooding his garage sustained during Hurricane Harvey.

In the beginning of the video, you can see how he carefully moves items on the ground to a higher level by setting up tables.

But the effort was wasted as over a 48-hour period everything in his garage is destroyed as the water nears the roof of his car.

The video was shot from August 26-28.