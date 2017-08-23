Timeline: Davenport shots fired reports from Aug. 4 - Aug. 23

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — This is a timeline of Davenport shots fired reports between August 4 and August 23, 2017, according to our archives. This timeline shows 17 incidents in the last 19 days.
Friday August 4th
500 Taylor Street (3:45 am) no injuries or damage reported
200 E. 12th Street (11:04 pm) residence hit
Wednesday August 9th
1100 W. Locust (1:58 am) with injuries
Thursday August 10th
500 Taylor (7:35 pm) residence and vehicle hit
Friday August 11th
5200 N. Ripley (2:02 am) no injuries or damage reported
Tuesday August 15th
2100 Telegraph (6pm) no injuries or damage reported
1300 W. 13th Street (7:16 pm) with injuries
5901 Elmore Avenue (5:47 pm) with injuries
Thursday August 17th
4200 Greenway Drive (7:23 pm) residence hit
1600 W. 43rd Street (3:58 pm) no injuries or damage reported
Friday August 18th
2000 block of Jebens Avenue (2:48 am) residence hit
500 block of W. 14th Street (9:03 am) fatal
Sunday August 20th
100 E. 35th Street (4:07 am) fatal and with injuries
Monday August 21st
1600 W. 42nd Street (11:30 pm) with injuries
700 W. 8th Street or 8th and Gaines (12:50 am) with injuries
15th and Main (4:33 pm) shots fired and pursuit
Tuesday August 22nd
2100 block Dixwell (4:07 am) residence hit
Wednesday August 23rd