Timeline: Davenport shots fired reports from Aug. 4 - Aug. 23

Updated: Wed 1:40 PM, Aug 23, 2017

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — This is a timeline of Davenport shots fired reports between August 4 and August 23, 2017, according to our archives. This timeline shows 17 incidents in the last 19 days.

Friday August 4th

500 Taylor Street (3:45 am) no injuries or damage reported

200 E. 12th Street (11:04 pm) residence hit

Wednesday August 9th

1100 W. Locust (1:58 am) with injuries

Thursday August 10th

500 Taylor (7:35 pm) residence and vehicle hit

Friday August 11th

5200 N. Ripley (2:02 am) no injuries or damage reported

Tuesday August 15th

2100 Telegraph (6pm) no injuries or damage reported
1300 W. 13th Street (7:16 pm) with injuries
5901 Elmore Avenue (5:47 pm) with injuries

Thursday August 17th

4200 Greenway Drive (7:23 pm) residence hit

1600 W. 43rd Street (3:58 pm) no injuries or damage reported

Friday August 18th

2000 block of Jebens Avenue (2:48 am) residence hit

500 block of W. 14th Street (9:03 am) fatal

Sunday August 20th

100 E. 35th Street (4:07 am) fatal and with injuries

Monday August 21st

1600 W. 42nd Street (11:30 pm) with injuries

700 W. 8th Street or 8th and Gaines (12:50 am) with injuries

15th and Main (4:33 pm) shots fired and pursuit

Tuesday August 22nd

2100 block Dixwell (4:07 am) residence hit

Wednesday August 23rd

Intersection of 11th and Scott (2:30 am) residence hit

 