Timothy's House of Hope files lawsuit against Davenport and city officials

Local outreach organization Timothy's House of Hope was closed down for a brief period this past spring and now they have filed a lawsuit against the city and city officials in federal court.

The lawsuit filed by Compassion Church, Pastor James Swope and Pastor Nicholas Cantwell is against the City of Davenport, Alderman Raymond Ambrose, Alderman Maria Dickmann and Zoning Official Matthew Flynn, and was filed on August 25,2017 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. The defendants were served with the lawsuit on Tuesday, August 29.

This lawsuit claims the defendants violated the religious rights of the church, Pastor Swope and Pastor Cantwell pursuant to the First Amendment, when Davenport issued a cease and desist order on April 19,2017, closing down the Church Bible readings and other religious services.

The lawsuit also sights equal protection of the law and due process violations as well as violation of the religious land use federal statute.

The lawsuit pleads a defamation of character action against Alderman Ambrose, referring to a claim that he claimed the church lied about its plans.

When asked for a comment from KWQC, Alderman Raymond Ambrose and Zoning Official Matthew Flynn both had no comment.

Alderman Maria Dickmann issued the following statement: