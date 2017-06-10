Tips for preventing hot car deaths

Every year, children die from a very preventable problem: being left alone in a hot vehicle. As temperatures increase in the Quad Cities area, officials want to remind parents and caregivers of the dangers of hot vehicles.

According to KidsAndCars.org, heat stroke kills an average of 37 children across the US each year. A little more than 30 percent of those deaths are children younger than a year old.

Local EMT officials say that they respond to nearly 120 calls each day during hot weather.

"Once it does get hot like this we do start having a lot of heat stroke type issues in the elderly and in the children," said Jeremy Pessman, the Fleet Community Relations Manager for Medic EMS.

KidsAndCars.org says the biggest mistake a parent can make is thinking to themselves, "I could never forget my child in my car." They say that more than 50 percent of all vehicular heat stroke deaths occur because a parent or caregiver unknowingly left the child behind.

The risk of forgetting is explained largely by how our brains work. If your child being in the backseat of your car is not part of your normal routine, the part of your brain that allows you to go on "auto-pilot" can override the part that knows your routine has changed and plans for alternative actions.

Leaving a child in a hot car, whether on accident or on purpose, is incredibly dangerous because cars can heat up a lot faster than people realize. KidsAndCars.org says that even with the windows cracked, interior temperatures can reach 125 degrees within minutes. They say children have even died from heatstroke when exterior temperatures were as low as 60 degrees.

In order to help prevent hot car deaths, KidsAndCars.org has some suggestions for parents:

--Make a habit of always checking the back seat of your car, even when you know your child is not with you

--Keep vehicles locked at all times, even in driveways, so that kids can't climb in on their own

--Use drive-thru services whenever possible

--Keep a stuffed animal in the child's carseat and then move the stuffed animal to the passenger seat when the child is in the car seat. This will act as a visual reminder

KidsAndCars.org has noted that people from all walks of life can make the mistake of leaving a child in a hot vehicle. They say it has happened to teachers, police officers, nurses, clergymen, soldiers, and scientists.

For more information on the science behind hot car deaths or tips for prevention, visit KidsAndCars.org.