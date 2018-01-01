Tips to avoid getting frostbite during the frigid temperatures

There are a few tips you should be aware of to avoid the bitterly cold temperatures outside. Medical officials at Genesis East Hospital said frostbite has become one of the top issues within the hospital over the last week.

“What I'm seeing is people are coming and they're just not prepared for this weather,” said medical director Dave Dierks.

As temperatures reach record-breaking temperatures, Dierks said he has seen more patients getting treated for frostbite burns.

“So just like a burn you know just like any type of burn, frostbite is classified the same way and you really have 4 degrees of frostbite,” said Dierks.

Levels of frostbite:

The first-degree frostbite can cause numbness in the hands and feet.

Second degree causes the skin to begin to blister, according to Dierks, symptoms may not appear until 12 to 24 hours after initial injury.

Third and Fourth-degree frostbite patients can begin to see skin tissue damage, which may need to be treated at the hospital with antibiotics.

“The most common are hands, nose, and the ears. Those are the most common areas exposed to this cold weather. The biggest thing that I've seen is people is that they're just not prepared for this weather. People go out and they're not wearing gloves they're not wearing hats,” said Dierks.

Dierks advised if exposed to the cold weather, you should find a warm place as soon as possible to limit exposure. Also, try to avoid going back outside, and avoid putting the skin under warm water as this can cause further injury.

Frostbite can occur with 15 to 20 minutes after being outside in the bitter weather, In order to stay safe, Dierks said to make sure the body is completely covered and protected.