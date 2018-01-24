Tips to get back on your feet after losing your job

For those who lose their job unexpectedly it can be a real shock, but Robert Half in Davenport has some tips to get back out into the workforce.

Branch Manager Erin Hankin says there are actually more jobs out there than some think. Specifically looking at positions in technology, administration and accounting, she says there are more employers seeking people than the other way around.

If it's been a while since you had to look for a job the Hankin says start by reaching out to everyone you know in your industry. She says whether it was just a co-worker or an acquaintance using connections is the fastest way to get back into your field.

She also advises having as many eyes scan your resume as possible.

And most importantly, for those who have lost their jobs unexpectedly, Hankin says do not start looking for that next opportunity before you are ready.

"You want to control the impression that you have on those you're connecting with, and so if your reaction to this news is coming out in a new potential prospect that you're meeting that could be your next employer that's not, more often than not, the impression that you want them to first have of you," Hankin said.

When you do go ahead and submit applications Hankin says it is important to follow up. She says employers take note of those who show a higher level of interest in working for their company.