The Cedar County Emergency Management Director tells TV9 an exercise at the Cedar County Co-Op at 906 East 7th Street led to the leak.

People within a mile-radius of the co-op are told to take shelter in place.

________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

An anhydrous leak has happened at a co-op in Tipton.

On September 1 residents were told to shut their windows and turn their air conditioning off.

Stay with TV9 and KWQC-TV6 as the story progresses.