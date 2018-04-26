DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) Jamie Kofron of Tipton claimed first place in the girls shot put to highlight day one at the Drake Relays for high school competition. Central's Lea Grady placed fifth in the same event.
Pleasant Valley's Konnor Sommer finished fifth in the 3200m run to round out the top five finishers.
Tipton's Kofron highlights day one of Drake Relays
By Gabriella Rusk |
Posted: Thu 10:58 PM, Apr 26, 2018
