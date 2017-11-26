Tis the season, Christmas tree shopping going strong in the QC

The holiday season is officially here, now Christmas trees are selling fast. people throughout the QC are going to tree farms to get in the holiday spirit, and it's only going to get busier for those farms in the area.

Wyffels Tree Farm in Moline is one business stacking up on trees this season, with over 2,500 trees in stock, owners say it's a good year to sell trees.

"The biggest thing for coming and getting a real tree first off all they're fresh and it's a live tree and they'll last the whole season," said the owner of Wyffles Tree Farm, Rick Wyffel. He and his wife started the business in 1993.

Dozens of trees are sold almost every day during the holidays, and owners expect business to keep booming. Although selling trees are great, owners say that's not the reason they got into the business.

"Where you get the best feeling, is when you look at the little kids and they're grinning from ear to ear," Wyffel said.

The traditions that come with the holiday season, aren't so bad either.

"We just like the natural feel and it's been tradition for my family for 35 years now," said Ian Happ, who brought his two kids to help chop down a Christmas tree.

"It's always been a tradition for us come out here and cut down our own tree and I mean I've never had a fake tree and I think for him it's just a nice experience and he brings his little fake saw with him and comes out here and gets to cut it down with the dad," said Chelsea Pautsch.

For those of you buying Christmas trees this year, the Moline Fire Department has a few tips to prevent any fires from happening. Purchase a freshly cut tree, make sure to keep your tree at least three feet away from any heat source. Water the tree every day, and remove it from your home after Christmas or once it becomes dry.