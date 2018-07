Today (Monday, July 30) is National Cheesecake Day. Cheesecake is twice as nice when it's half the price!

The folks at the Cheesecake Factory are celebrating by offering any slice for half price at locations nationwide.

It's one slice per customer for dine-in guests only. The company will also honor the day by introducing two new flavors of cheesecake today. Very Cherry Ghiradelli Chocolate and Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl.