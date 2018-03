We have to warn you in advance, this next story is too cute, puppies! That's right, it's National Puppy Day!

There are a whole bunch of ways that you can celebrate. NationalPuppyDay.Com suggests buying your pup a new toy. You also could get a t-shirt made with your puppy's photo on it, or get a t-shirt made for your puppy with your photo on it!

Don't have a puppy? That's okay. You could volunteer at your local animal shelter, or even offer to walk an elderly neighbor's dog.