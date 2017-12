Not only is today Christmas, but it is also national pumpkin pie day!

Pumpkin pie is one of the popular pies to eat during the fall and winter, including during the Christmas holiday.

Recipes for pumpkin pie were first seen in 17th century English cookbooks. They started to appear in American cookbooks the following century.

Over the years, pumpkin pie flavoring products became available including ice cream, coffee, cheesecake and even beer.