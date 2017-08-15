Todd Pritchard suspends run for Iowa governor

It's early in the race and already, one candidate is dropping out. State Representative Todd Prichard announced Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 that he is suspending his campaign for Iowa governor.

In a statement issued to the media, he said his responsibilities to family, the Army, constituents, as well as his small business must take priority over the time it takes to raise money for a statewide campaign.

Instead, he will run for reelection to the Iowa House.Representatives.

Pritchard was running as a Democrat.