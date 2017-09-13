Todd Raufeisen sentencing set for Wednesday.

Todd Raufeisen will face a federal judge in Rock Island Wednesday morning. The local developer faces up to 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

He has been out on a $2 million dollar bond since May. That’s when Raufeisen pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

The U.S. Attorney says Todd Raufeisen defrauded 22 investors out of $1.7 million over a six-year time frame.

Raufeisen has been involved in a number of projects in the Quad Cities including The Dock restaurant, a Bettendorf sports complex, and Fyre Lake Golf Course.

