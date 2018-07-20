Toddler dies in Texas after being left in hot daycare bus for four hours

A toddler died Thursday after being left inside a Texas daycare's bus for four hours.

Officials say children had returned from a field trip. One 3-year-old child who was unaccounted for apparently did not exit the bus with the other children.

The child was left on the daycare bus for four hours.

When he was located, the child was taken to a hospital where he died.

Deputies detained two adults who were on the bus, the driver and the chaperone.

It is not known whether charges will be filed against either person.

The recorded temperature on the bus was 113 degrees.