Toddler from Indiana dies after being left inside car for two hours

A central Indiana child is dead after she was left inside a hot car.

Police say 3-year-old Hanna Grace Miller died Sunday after her parents mistakenly left he rin the vehicle for two hours.

The parents say they thought Hanna was asleep inside the home. Her lifeless body was discovered around 6 p.m.

The temperature at the time was 81 degrees, but it can be up to 30 degrees hotter inside a closed vehicle.

An autopsy found the little girl died of "complications of acute hyperthermia" or being overheated.

A neighbor described them as "a good, good family" and that Hanna was "a real sweetheart."

"This is just so sad," Neighbor Karen Hyatt said. "I mean it just took my heart away. I'm just shaking now because I got grandbabies and for something like this to happen my heart goes out to the family and I'll be praying for them."