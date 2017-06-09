Toddler mistakenly served alcohol

A family is thankful things didn't take a turn for the worse after their toddler was served alcohol at a local restaurant.

The Smith family went to the Vinings restaurant Sunday after church for lunch and an apple juice was ordered for 18-month-old Aaliyah to enjoy with her meal.

"Everything was normal," Alexis Smith, Aalyiah's mom said.

After lunch, the family got up to leave and Aaliyah's dad noticed that something was wrong with the juice.

"We were about to leave, my spouse got the juice, it was in the kid's cup, he tasted it and his chest started burning," she said.

Read More: http://on.11alive.com/2rdzZ1J