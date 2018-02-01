Tom Brokaw archive opens at University of Iowa

People can now get an in-depth look at the life and works of Tom Brokaw.

The famous reporter donated his personal papers and mementos to the University of Iowa Libraries.

Brokaw attended the University of Iowa for one year in 1958. The exhibit opened Thursday, but Brokaw made the donation in November. Since then, staff have been sorting and preparing everything for this exhibit.

The collection includes almost 100 boxes of photos, press badges, and notes from Brokaw's reports and his personal life. It also includes audio clips and video tapes. One staff member said donations like this are valuable resources for studying history.

"He saw so much, and then you get to see it first hand, in a sense, because you're looking at these pictures with him and the Dalai Lama, or outside the White House as Nixon is under fire, and it's like everything you see in a textbook, but you're getting to touch it," said Elizabeth Riordan, a graduate research assistant at the University of Iowa Library.

Another exhibit will open in September at the UI Library. It will focus on the 20th anniversary of Brokaw's book "The Greatest Generation," which profiles those who fought in World War II.