Top 10 list of highest paid college presidents

(AP) - The Chronicle of Higher Education on Wednesday released its annual study of compensation for presidents of public colleges and universities in fiscal year 2016.

The survey of more than 150 executives found that average total compensation increased by 5.3 percent over the previous year, to $501,000. Total compensation includes base pay, bonus pay, nontaxable benefits such as medical insurance, deferred compensation, severance pay, and other payments such as vacation leave that was cashed out.

The top 10 earners in fiscal year 2016:

 Name  Institution Total annual compensation

 Michael Crow  Arizona State University   $1,554,058
 William McRaven  University of Texas System  $1,500,000
 John Sharp  Texas A&M University System   $1,280,438
 W. Kent Fuchs  University of Florida   $1,102,862
 Michael McRobbie  Indiana University System  $1,067,074
 Eric Barron  Pennsylvania State University at University Park $1,039,717
 Michael Drake  Ohio State University   $1,034,574
 Michael Young  Texas A&M University at College Station $1,000,000
 Jean Robillard  University of Iowa   $929,045*
 Raymond Watts  University of Alabama at Birmingham $890,000**

 *Partial-year compensation
 ** Compensation provided by college for calendar year 2016, not fiscal year 2016

 