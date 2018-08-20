Top Michigan health official to face trial on manslaughter charges

Michigan’s top public health official will stand trial for the deaths of two men, who prosecutors say died of Legionnaires’ disease tied to the Flint water crisis.

Judge David Goggins issued a ruling Monday sending Nick Lyon’s criminal case to a full trial. The ruling means Goggins believes there is enough valid evidence for a jury to consider.

The ruling came at the end of a 10-month preliminary hearing that started in September and wrapped up in early July after more than 25 days of testimony.

Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter, willful neglect of duty and misconduct in office for the deaths of John Snyder and Robert Skidmore. Prosecutors argue both men died from Legionnaires’ disease caused by Flint switching its drinking water source to the Flint River in 2014.

Prosecutors argued Lyon, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director, waited too long to alert the public to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Flint during the water crisis. They say he knew about the outbreak in early 2015, but waited nearly a full year before alerting the public.

Lyon’s defense attorneys argued he was not negligent in the men’s deaths and that prosecuting a public official who did his best amid a wide-ranging crisis would have a chilling effect on other public employees doing their duties.

In a statement issued moments after Monday's ruling, Michigan Governor Rick Snyder praised Lyon's work during the Flint water crisis and said Lyon would remain on the job as Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director during the trial.

"Like every other person who is charged with a crime, he should be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," Snyder said.