It’s all in the family. Two brothers and a sister who own and operate a business which continues to be a fixture in Kewanee.

Breedlove’s Sporting Goods Store opened in 1949. Bob Breedlove was fresh out of the Army Air Corp and set up shop in town. Toys, sporting goods, and Glidden Paint were among the items he sold.

These days, laser engraving machines are humming. Hundreds of tee shirts can be printed in an hour. The business has kept up with the times. They do embroidery work for baseball, softball, and other uniforms.

Susan Petty has worked at Breedlove’s for forty seven years. She was sixteen years old when she hired on. John Petty has been at the business for thirty years.Both say the business is “family.”

The quality of baseball gloves, jerseys, and several other items has improved greatly over the years. On line sales is also a big change. Through it all, the family has adapted, and embraced change.

There are three locations in Kewanee, including a lettering and shoe business. Breedlove’s services area high schools, colleges, little league teams and other clients. After almost seventy years, still at the top of their game!

