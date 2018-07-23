Tornado Relief: How you can help

On July 19, 2018, tornadoes and storms caused damage in central Iowa communities.

The National Weather Service says a dozen or more tornadoes happened, with three causing 17 injuries and significant amounts of damage in Bondurant, Marshalltown, and Pella.

The biggest thing people in central Iowa are asking for is money. This helps pay for food, clothes, cots and many other necessities people in shelters need. Money is considered the best option as it is easier for them to use the money to get goods that are already in the area where they are located. However, if you do feel obligated to help out in other ways, there are a few options available.

Ways to donate money:

The American Red Cross

You can donate online at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation. To donate by phone, call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

You can also mail donations to:

American Red Cross

PO Box 37839

Boone, IA 50037-0839

The Salvation Army

Donations to the Salvation Army can be made online. You can also make donations by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).

United Way

You can donate to United Way and support a specific community in the USA by visiting https://www.unitedway.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate#.

Ways to help other than money:

Donate your services

If you're in the Marshalltown area and hoping to help with clean up, or have a service to offer, visit this Facebook group page to find out what Marshalltown residents need help with.