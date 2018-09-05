Tornado Warning: Lee County Iowa

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Tornado Warning for northwestern Lee County in southeastern Iowa until 3 p.m.

At 2:36 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Croton, or 10 miles north of Kahoka, moving east at 15 mph. Radar indicated rotation was detected.

This dangerous storm will be near Donnellson around 2:55 p.m., Montrose, Franklin and New Boston around 3:00 p.m.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Charleston, Pollmiller Park, Wilson Lake, Lee County Fairgrounds, Shimek State Forest, Argyle and Battle of Athens Campground.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.