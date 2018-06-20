Tornado Watch for several eastern Iowa counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the Quad City area. It's in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Counties in the watch area include Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Johnson, Louisa and, Muscatine.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Johnson, Louisa, and Washington counties until 4:15 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oxford to Hills to Columbus Junction, moving northeast at 35 mph. The storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Torrential rainfall is also occurring and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

