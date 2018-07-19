UPDATE: 7 people injured in tornado at Vermeer in Pella, spokesman says

A Vermeer plant spokesperson said seven people suffered non-life threatening injuries from a tornado that struck the plant in Pella Thursday afternoon.

The tornado struck the plant around 4 p.m. Thursday while more than 400 dealers and customers were on site for a customer conference, in addtion to the plant workers.

A spokeperson said the company is still accounting for all workers, but the dealers and customers have all been accounted for.

Vermeer said the tornado caused structural damage and personal property damage around the plant. Two buildings have significant structural damage, and the waste management facility is a complete loss. Company officials are still assessing damage at three other buildings.

The company canceled operations for the third shift Thursday night and all operations for Friday, July 20. Officials ask that people refrain from visiting the campus until further notice.

_______________

PREVIOUS STORY:

A tornado was reported in Pella Thursday afternoon, where there are reports of damage and injuries.

Vermeer plant officials in Pella said the plant took a direct hit from a tornado, which caused severe damage to one building at the facility.

There are reports of injuries, but the severity and number are not known at this time.

Video and photos show cars covered with storm debris in parking lots, as rescuers look through vehicles for injured people.

The company makes agricultural machinery including hay balers and mowers and equipment for the pipeline and forestry management industries.

Vermeer officials released this statement:

"At approximately 4:15 pm, July 19, 2018 Pella emergency services responded to a reported tornado touchdown at Vermeer Manufacturing, Pella IA.

At this time, Vermeer Manufacturing sustained significant physical damage to the east end of the manufacturing mile. The amount of building damage is unknown. The number of employees inside the facilities is unknown when the severe weather impacted Vermeer Manufacturing.

There were injured people, however the number and extent of injury is unknown at this time. Many surrounding area ambulance, fire, and law enforcement personnel and resources responded to help with incident. Rescue and fire operation continues at this time."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.