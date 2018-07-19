Tornado hits Marshalltown, injuries reported; curfew begins 9 p.m. Thursday

The City of Marshalltown has declared a state of emergency and said a curfew will go into effect at 9 p.m. Thursday. Officials said everyone should stay off the streets unless they have an emergency.

Authorities are asking people to stay away as emergency personnel assess the damage, tend to the injured, and respond to calls for help. Officials said citizens coming to Marshalltown to view the damage are hampering the efforts.

In particular, they ask people to stay away from the north part of Marshalltown where there are multiple power lines down, gas leaks, and several damaged buildings.

The police department had to evacuate because of damage and a gas leak in the area.

An Emergency Operations Center has been set up in the Marshalltown Fire Department, 107 South 2nd Avenue, phone number 641-754-5751.

Alliant Energy crews are working to restore power and gas, and remind people to avoid downed lines and ruptured gas lines as much as possible. You may report any downed electric lines through AlliantEnergy.com/outage. You may also report electric and gas outages via 1-800-ALLIANT.

UnityPoint Health said a tornado struck the hospital in Marshalltown about 5 p.m. Thursday. They said there are no patient or staff injuries reported within the hospital, but the building did sustain structural damage. Staff are moving patients to UnityPoint Health – Waterloo and UnityPoint Health – Grundy Center.

