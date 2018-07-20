Tornado survivor reunited with pet cat, Daisy

A KWQC interview about storm damage in Marshalltown, Iowa quickly changed when reporter Chris Carter spotted one of Cara Jackson’s three cats.

"That's Daisy. There she is. That is one. I don't know how she got out.” Jackson exclaimed.

"How do you feel now?" Carter asked.

"Better. Two more. I just want the kitties okay. I do not care about the house. I don't care about any of this." Jackson responded, overcome with emotion.

Daisy, one of Jackson’s three cats had been missing since a tornado rolled through Marshalltown Thursday evening.

Jackson’s home was destroyed during the severe weather by a large tree, trapping Jackson inside. Jackson’s neighbor rescued her from the rubble of her home. "He is a hero. Definitely, a hero" Jackson said.

Now as the community continues to clean up storm damage, Jackson can begin to look to the future with the pet she thought she had lost.

