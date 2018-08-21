Tornado touchdown confirmed in Delmar, Iowa

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Clinton County on Monday, Aug. 20, 2019.

At 3;49 p.m., an EF-0 tornado was on the ground for about 2 minutes with peak winds of 65 mph. It prompted a tornado warning for Clinton and Jackson counties.

The NWS says its survey found sporadic damage to soybeans and a few trees along its path.

An EF-0 is considered a weak tornado on the enhanced Fujita scale.

EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH

EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH

EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH

EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH

EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH

EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH

