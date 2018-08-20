Tornado warning for Clinton and Jackson counties

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities is reporting a tornado is on the ground north of Delmar, Iowa. A Tornado Warning has been issued and remains in effect until 4:30 for central Jackson and corth central Clinton counties.

At 3:53 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located near Delmar, or near Maquoketa, moving north at 15 mph. Weather spotters confirmed the tornado.

This tornado will be near Maquoketa and Spragueville around 405 PM CDT.

Andrew and Springbrook around 430 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Jackson County Fairgrounds.

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

