'Touch a Truck' event attracts families in Rock Falls

Families had a chance to get up close and personal with first responder vehicles in Rock Falls. The Rock Falls Optimist Club hosted its 7th annual "Touch a Truck" event. There were fire trucks, police cars, and even a helicopter for kids to sit in.

"This gives an opportunity for the businesses and the municipalities to bring the vehicles out, let the kids get the opportunity to explore them again learn about them maybe it intrigues them to go and do a certain field or go and do something as they begin to get grower," said John Watts with the Rock Falls Optimist Club.

There were more than 70 cars, trucks, and emergency vehicles for kids and adults to learn more about.