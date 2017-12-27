Authorities urge drivers to obey "move over or slow down law" after one man's close call

With colder temperatures among us, law enforcement officials said the number of stalled vehicles found on the side of roads and highways is increasing. To ensure safety for motorists, authorities are urging drivers to abide by the "slow down or move over" law. In both Iowa and Illinois drivers are required to slow down or move over for stopped emergency, maintenance or tow vehicles displaying flashing lights. Trooper Dan Loussaert with the Iowa State Patrol said moving over isn't always the safest option.

"Sometimes people think they have to get into the other lane and if it's not safely possible, they slam the brakes on because they are afraid to go by and they sometimes cause a secondary crash or close call."

Drivers that do not abide by the law could face fines up to $100, not including surcharges and court costs. This winter season, Lossaert hopes drivers will obey the law to help save lives and protect motorists.

"Look far down the road, we want you looking at the horizon sometimes and not just 100 feet in front of your vehicle."