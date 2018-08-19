Towing vessel leaks diesel into the Mississippi River south of I-280

The Coast Guard confirmed to TV-6 a towing vessel leaked 40 to 50 gallons of diesel early Sunday morning. This happened just south of the I-280 bridge.

According to the Coast Guard, the towing vessel had barges attached. Around 3:30 a.m., the Coast Guard says the vessel attempted to leave the bank where it had pushed against for the night. While backing up, the vessel hit an unknown submerged object. Then around 6:35 a.m. the crew on-board noticed an oil sheen surrounding the vessel.

The Coast Guard responders were able to pinpoint the damage and secure it this morning. The Coast Guard tells TV-6 the amount of diesel leaked is "very minimal."

The Coast Guard is still monitoring and investigating the incident.

