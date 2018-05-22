Toxic synthetic marijuana causes nearly 50 overdoses in New York, officials make 13 arrests

There's a batch of especially toxic synthetic marijuana taking the rounds in New York City.

Over the past two days, the NYPD says it has arrested 13 people for selling K2.

At least 49 overdoses have been recently reported at five separate locations.

Authorities say K2 is always dangerous and potentially deadly but the strain going around is severely threatening.

The police hope the recent arrests will lead to the specific source of the K2 distribution.

Residents are advised to contact 911 immediately if they think they see someone who is overdosing on K2.