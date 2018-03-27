Toxicology report: Prince had high levels of fentanyl in his system when he died

We learned not too long after Prince died nearly two years ago that he lost his life to an accidental overdose of fentanyl. But only now are we seeing the extent to which the musician used the powerful painkiller.

The details are in a confidential toxicology report obtained by The Associated Press. It finds the concentration of fentanyl in Prince's blood was 67.8 micrograms per liter, a level experts say was very high, even for one who had developed a tolerance to opioids. The same holds true for the level of fentanyl in his liver. There was even a potentially lethal amount of fentanyl in Prince's stomach - where it hadn't even been absorbed into his system.

Prince Rogers Nelson died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home in Minnesota. He died just a week after his plane made an emergency landing at the Quad City International Airport in Moline and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, before resuming his flight home.

