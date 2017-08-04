Toyota and Mazda announce $1.6 billion joint-venture plant in the U.S.

Toyota and Mazda say they will set up a $1.6 billion joint-venture plant in the U.S., creating 4,000 jobs.

President Trump tweeted when he heard the news calling it a 'great investiment in America.'

Toyota & Mazda to build a new $1.6B plant here in the U.S.A. and create 4K new American jobs. A great investment in American manufacturing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017

The plant will have an annual production capacity of about 300,000 vehicles and will produce Toyota Corollas for the North American market. Mazda will make cross-over models there that it plans to introduce to that market, both sides said.



The companies will split the cost for the plant equally.



Toyota said that it changed its plan to make Corollas at a plant in Mexico, now under construction and instead will produce Tacoma pickups there.



President Donald Trump had criticized Toyota for taking auto production and jobs to Mexico.