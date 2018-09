Toyota's issued a recall for some models of its hybrid Prius. The recall is to fix an engine wire harness attached to the car's power control unit that could cause a fire.

It affects the 2016 - 2018 model years, impacting about 192,000 cars in the U.S.

There's no word on whether the issue has caused any accidents, injuries or deaths but the recall is part of a wider one for more than a million Prius vehicles worldwide.

Toyota users can look up safety recalls at this link.