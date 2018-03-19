Toys "R" Us to honor gift cards until middle of April

Now that Toys "R" Us is closing its doors nationwide, what happens if you still have unused gift cards?

Customers may want to get to the nearest Toys "R" Us sooner than later and spend them fast.

Toys "R" Us says it will honor gift cards for the next 30 days, until April 15.

Additionally, Toys "R" Us says it will honor customer programs including rewards dollars and endless earnings for the next 30 days.

The company plans to close all of its remaining 700 stores, so the best advice is to act fast and spend your gift cards immediately whether in-store or online.